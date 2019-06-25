Kiara Advani to star in Netflix India’s Guilty, produced by Karan Johar

Actor Kiara Advani will play the lead role in Netflix's new Indian original film Guilty, to be produced by filmmaker Karan Johar. The project will mark yet another collaboration between the actor and the producer after the 2018 film Lust Stories, which was released by Netflix on its platform.

To be directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly "guilty" in such circumstances.

We're buzzing to announce that @Advani_Kiara will return to Netflix in a new movie called Guilty produced by Dharmatic, a @karanjohar company.

Narain is best known for writing screenplays of films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail. As a director, she has helmed films like Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow and Hanuman Da' Damdaar.

The drama film will be produced by Johar's Dharmatic, the digital content arm of the filmmaker's Dharma Productions. The movie is slated to release on Netflix later this year.

