Rangoli Chandel reveals Kangana Ranaut and Aamir Khan’s friendship soured due to ‘political views’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 15:17 IST

Rangoli Chandel has revealed that her sister and actor Kangana Ranaut’s equation with her ‘role model’ and actor Aamir Khan has soured over their different political views. She went on to say that a friendship that could be spoilt over such issues was not strong enough in the first place.

Sharing a clip of Kangana talking about consent on Aamir’s talk show Satyamev Jayate, Rangoli wrote, “She is a legend, has inspired an entire generation and not to forget at one point she followed Aamir sir as her role model, he too mentored her, sadly things are very different now but it’s ok it’s life,a friendship that can be affected by political views isn’t strong enough anyway.”

In another tweet, Rangoli said Kangana wanted to thank the men who have been instrumental in shaping the woman that she is, and said that Aamir set “career goals” for her as an artiste. She also expressed gratitude towards filmmaker Anurag Basu, crediting him for teaching her how to act.

She isa legend,has inspired an entire generation and not to forget at one point she followed Aamir sir as her role model, he too mentored her, sadly things are very different now but it’s ok it’s life,a friendship that can be affected by political views isn’t strong enough anyway https://t.co/S1z4DyGkSm — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

On this women’s day Kangana wants to thank men who made her the woman she is today, Anurag Basu for teaching her acting, Aamir Khan for setting career goals as an artist, Sadhguru for saving her from her own mind and our PM Narendra Modi for being her role model 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

Last year, Kangana expressed her disgruntlement with Aamir for not attending the screening of her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She said that she went out of her way to attend the trials of his films Dangal and Secret Superstar, but he did not reciprocate the gesture.

When Aamir was apprised of Kangana’s unhappiness in an interview, he claimed to be unaware. “She is upset with me? Why? But she never told me this. I will ask her when I meet her,” he said.

Also read: Anubhav Sinha turns abusive over Thappad box office report, apologises to his followers

On the work front, Kangana is busy shooting for AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, which will chronicle the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 26.

Aamir, on the other hand, has just wrapped up the Chandigarh schedule of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady, is an official remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump and will release this Christmas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more