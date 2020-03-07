Aamir Khan wraps up Chandigarh leg of Laal Singh Chaddha, Mona Singh says they ‘worked hard and partied harder’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 08:32 IST

As the Chandigarh schedule of Advait Chandan’s upcoming drama Laal Singh Chaddha wrapped up, Mona Singh took to Instagram to share pictures with the team and Aamir Khan, who plays the titular role. She also revealed that the next leg of the film will be shot in Amritsar.

In the photos shared by Mona, she, Aamir and the team are seen with joyous looks on their faces. “Worked hard and partied harder , chandigarh schedule wrap n now off to amritsar. #laalsinghchaddha #bestteam #happiness #partymode #workmode #punjab,” she wrote in her caption.

Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed 1994 hit Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady and also stars South actor Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

Laal Singh Chaddha was announced last year, on Aamir’s 54th birthday, during an interaction with the media. Expressing his excitement to be a part of the film, he had said, “I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family.”

Also see: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in white at Isha Ambani’s Holi party, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make heads turn

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas this year. The film was earlier set to clash at the box office with Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar.

However, Laal Singh Chaddha will now have a solo release, after Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala decided to move the release of Bachchan Pandey at Aamir’s request. Thanking the two, Aamir wrote on Twitter, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more