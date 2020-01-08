e-paper
Aamir Khan gets love and selfies with fans as he shoots Laal Singh Chaddha in Himachal Pradesh. See pics

Aamir Khan looks every bit the desi Forrest Gump in new pictures from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. See his pics here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:11 IST
Aamir Khan is seen in full costume while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Himachal Pradesh.
After shooting for almost a month in Punjab, Aamir Khan is now in Himachal Pradesh for his film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Several fan accounts on Instagram have shared pictures of the actor interacting with Himachal’s residents, while in full costume for the film.

One picture shows Aamir hugging and posing with a bunch of kids while a woman takes a selfie. Aamir is seen sporting a thick beard, long salt-and-pepper hair and a grey beanie. He is also wearing a thick green jacket, perhaps to brave the brutal January cold.

More pictures show him greeting his fans with folded hands. Someone put a Himachali cap on him and also a garland of rudraksh around his neck. Check out the pictures:

 

 

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump. From the latest pictures, it appears that Aamir is currently filming the ‘long run’ sequence of the movie in which Forrest runs across the country without any purpose.

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.
The comedy-drama film is directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Laal Singh Chaddha would mark the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena Kapoor Khan after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020.

