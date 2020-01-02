Mona Singh shares first selfie after marriage with Shyam, wishes fans on New Year: ‘Happy 2020 from us to you’

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 16:08 IST

Actor Mona Singh has shared her first selfie after marriage to South Indian investment banker Shyam. The newly married couple look very happy in the picture.

Sharing the image, Mona wrote: “Happy 2020 from us to u #2020 #newyear #happiness”. Mona looks relaxed in a make-up free look whereas Shyam’s face is partially visible. Mona married Shyam in a traditional Punjabi ceremony, reportedly in Chandigarh on December 27. On December 28, she shared an official picture from her wedding and wrote: “Love laughter and a happily ever after.”

A day before her wedding, pictures from her mehendi ceremony went viral. The then bride-to-be looked blissfully happy with her hennaed hands, dressed in a pink dress and wearing flowers as jewellery. Days before her wedding, a report in Mumbai Mirror mentioned that Mona was in a rush to finish her television commitments and had been shooting non stop. Quoting a source the report said, “The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona’s portions together, so she could take off for her big day. She will wrap up her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day on set.”

Mona became a household name when she appeared in hit TV series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She went on to feature in a number of hit shows later including Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi. She recently appeared in M.O.M. Mission Over Mars, a web series on ALT Balaji. She played the lead scientist in the web series.

In 2006, she won the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, beating another TV actor Shweta Salve. However, she hit the national limelight when she appeared as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s older sister in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots.

