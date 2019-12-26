Mona Singh mehendi ceremony: Actor decks up in flowers, Gaurav Gera attends celebrations. See pics

tv

Television actor Mona Singh is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend on December 27. While the actor has kept the wedding a hush-hush affair, the first pictures from her mehendi ceremony have finally landed on the internet.

Mona is reportedly dating south Indian investment banker Shyam. The actor decked up in a pink attire and floral jewellery as she sat down for her bridal mehendi. Pictures of her showing her mehendi-decorated hands to the camera have appeared online.

Mona Singh at her mehendi ceremony.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor was in a rush to finish all her acting commitments by December 14. The actor, who is currently busy with the next season of Ekta Kapoor’s web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, has reportedly requested them to tweak the show to accommodate her plans.

“The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona’s portions together, so she could take off for her big day. She will wrap up her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day on set,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Mona had played Kareena’s sister in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. She will again star in Aamir-Kareena’s next, titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mona was recently seen in a web series titled M.O.M. Mission Over Mars on ALT Balaji. She had played the lead scientist in the series which also starred Sakshi Tanwar as the team lead. She has also starred in a few more web series such as Yeh Meri Family and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Mona had shot to fame as the lead protagonist in hit TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, where she shared the screen space with Gaurav Gera. Her other popular TV shows include Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi.

