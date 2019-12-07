e-paper
Mona Singh set to marry investment banker, rushes to complete work commitments by Dec 14: report

Actor Mona Singh, who has been busy with the TV shows, will soon get married to her investment banker beau, says a new report.

tv Updated: Dec 07, 2019 12:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mona Singh has been busy shooting for her TV show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.
         

Actor Mona Singh, who became a household name with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin almost 16 years ago, will soon tie the knot with her investment banker beau, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The report added that the actor is in a rush to finish all her acting commitments by December 14,ahead of her wedding. Her husband-to-be, report adds, is from down South. While the 38-year old actor has been tight-lipped about her personal life, rumours have been doing the rounds for long. The actor who is currently busy with Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, has reportedly requested them to tweak the show to accommodate her plans. The actor who starred in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots as Kareena Kapoor’s older sister, was last seen in the supernatural drama, Kavach... Kali Shaktiyon Se.

“The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona’s portions together, so she could take off for her big day. She will wrap up her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day on set,” a source said, adding further that her track has not been changed or edited, just the production has been put on fast track.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Vs Panipat box office day 1: Kartik Aaryan posts highest opening ever, sprints ahead of Arjun Kapoor film

Speaking about the incessant rumours around her relationship and marriage, she had earlier said, “Well I have never spoken about my personal life and I would like to maintain that. But one thing is for sure the day I do get married, I will happily announce it to the whole world.”

The actor, who recently appeared in MOM: Mission Over Mars, an ALT Balaji production, had said about her career choices, “For me it is all about getting out of my comfort zone, anything that is too comforting and safe is too boring for me as an actor,” shares the actor about her unusual choices. She goes on to add, “I like to think out of the box, I do things which challenge me and excite me, which is why I have chosen all different kind of roles.”

