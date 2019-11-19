Mona Singh on relationship rumours. ‘The day I get married, I will happily announce it to the whole world’

tv

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:17 IST

Rumours of her impending marriage have been doing the rounds for a while now but actor Mona Singh wants to put the record straight once and for all by saying there is no immediate plan.

“Well I have never spoken about my personal life and I would like to maintain that. But one thing is for sure the day I do get married, I will happily announce it to the whole world, shares Mona, adding she remains unfazed by the rumours. It was reported that the actor has been dating someone special for the past one year.

On the work front, a lot Mona’s career has taken an interesting turn. Not one to shy away from experimenting right from the beginning of her career with shows such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Mona has carried forward that as well in her web projects Kehne Ko Humsafar, Hain Yeh Meri Family and the recent M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars.

“For me it is all about getting out of my comfort zone, anything that is too comforting and safe is too boring for me as an actor,” shares the actor about her unusual choices. She goes on to add, “I like to think out of the box, I do things which challenge me and excite me, which is why I have chosen all different kind of roles.”

Also read: Kalki Koechlin misses biking, says ‘I continue to do swimming and yoga because I have to be very fit to have a natural birth’

The actor, who has done films, TV as well as web projects, says she is totally enjoying the digital space as she feels there is so much more freedom in terms of content. “I am so happy with the kind of work that I am getting. And not just web series’, I have also done a number of short film on different OTT platforms. It is the best not just actors but also directors and creators who want to tell different stories,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more