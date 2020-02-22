Indian Idol 11: After wedding hoax, Neha Kakkar reveals Aditya Narayan will marry long-time girlfriend in 2020

tv

After pretending for several weeks that they were going to tie the knot, only for it to be revealed as a publicity stunt, Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has said that the show’s host, Aditya Narayan will be getting married to his longtime girlfriend this year.

In an interview to The Times of India, she said, “Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness.”

The ‘wedding’ had been in the news ever Aditya’s father and singer Udit Narayan came on the show with his wife Deepa Narayan Jha and announced the news. Neha’s parents also came on stage and expressed their approval of the match. The plot further developed when special promos for the ‘wedding’ episode were shot, with Neha’s co-judge, Vishal Dadlani officiating the ceremony.

Udit then revealed in an interview that the wedding was indeed a gimmick to boost ratings. “Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us.” He did, however, wish that the fake wedding were real. “I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have her as our bahu (daughter-in-law),” he said.

