Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar condenses working with Katrina Kaif in one pic

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 14:47 IST

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has shared a sweet picture with Sooryavanshi co-star Katrina Kaif and the caption is even sweeter. The image shows Akshay holding Katrina in his arms as the two look on smilingly. While Katrina dons traditional look in off-white kurti paired with jhumkis, Akshay wears a blue shirt in the picture.

“If I had to describe shooting with #KatrinaKaif in one picture, this would be it :) #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS,” he wrote alongside the image.

Earlier this month, Akshay had shared a video of Katrina where she was seen holding a broom and he introduced her as the new ambassador of Swachh Bharat mission. He tweeted a video and wrote, “Spotted: The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi.” In the clip, Akshay can be heard asking Katrina, “What are you doing?” To which she replies, “Saff Safai”. And within minutes, she takes the broom and hits the Misson Mangal actor with it.

In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as head of anti-terror squad in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. Katrina will be seen as Akshay’s love interest in Sooryavanshi that also features Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape of Good Films and Dharma Productions, will release in March.

About the film, Rohit had recently said, “I think what we are happy about is the expectation with what people will come to the theatre. Many times people try to cash on the brand. Sooryavanshi or for any other films for that matter... We never tried to cash on the brand. We have worked hard.”

