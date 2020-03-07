Katrina Kaif takes part in ‘end of day games on Sooryavanshi’, says Akshay Kumar ‘is a very serious team captain’. Watch

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the screens at the end of this month. Before the promotions begin in full swing, Katrina has shared a BTS video showing her and another person playing a game of ‘dog and the bone’ on the beach.

Sharing it, Katrina wrote: “Dog (emoji) and the bone (emoji) end of day games on sooryavanshi......@akshaykumar though is a very serious team captain pl hear his instructions......and his disapproval at my failed attempt @itsrohitshetty is looking most amused.”

As the clip rolls, Katrina charges towards a walkie talkie placed in the sand. As Katrina and the other woman circle around it, one can hear a voice which says ‘keep rotating, guys, keep rotating”. Akshay can be heard giving instructions: ‘take it and run to the left side’. Katrina eventually wins the game.

Sooryavanshi will see Katrina and Akshay unite onscreen after a gap of 10 years. They last worked together in Tees Maar Khan (2010). Speaking about Katrina’s role in the film, Akshay had said at the trailer launch of the film earlier this month, “There is one scene in which Katrina has performed so beautifully that after the shot I have become a big fan of her and her acting talent. Earlier, I was admirer of her beauty but after this film, I have become admirer of her acting. She has done a brilliant job in this film. When she started off, she didn’t know a single word of Hindi but today she is working with big stars of this industry.”

Sooryavanshi is the next film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, coming after Ajay Devgn starrer Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The film will see Akshay play an officer of Mumbai Police’s Anti-Terror Squad. The trailer of the film was unveiled earlier this week amid much fanfare and true to Rohit Shetty’s style, it promises to be an over-the-top masala action drama with a liberal dose of nationalism.

