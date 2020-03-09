e-paper
Rohit Shetty: ‘Commercial films are dying. Many people are scared to make them’

Rohit Shetty says filmmakers are scared to make bid budget commercial film and the genre is slowing dying.

bollywood Updated: Mar 09, 2020 08:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Rohit Shetty with actor Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi
Rohit Shetty with actor Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi(IANS)
         

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says commercial films are dying as many people are scared to delve into that space. Rohit has interwoven the worlds of Singham, Simmba and his upcoming film Sooryavanshi - creating his own “cop universe”.

Asked how tricky was it to create the universe, Rohit told IANS: “It just happened. You have to take risk and create something new. Commercial films are dying. There are very few filmmakers who are making commercial films. Many people are scared to make commercial films... We need to bring something new every time when you make a commercial film,” he added.

 

Looking back, the director continued: “When we did Simmba, we had this thought that let’s bring Singham and Sooryavanshi in it and create a start of making our universe. We were scared that if Simmba goes wrong then the brand which I am making with Singham will go wrong. It was risky but we took it and here we are... The audience created the universe.”

Also read: Ekta Kapoor on becoming a mother: ‘I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time’

In Sooryavanshi, actor Akshay Kumar will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba to help Akshay bust the terror plot. Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi’s wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

Sooryavanshi also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment, and produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Cape of Good Films, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 24.

