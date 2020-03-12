Kapil Sharma believes in being coronavirus-wise, says ‘say no to handshake’. See pics

tv

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:21 IST

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma believes that ‘precaution is the best security’. He has shared two pictures, possibly from inside the air plane, and has an important message to go with it.

Sharing the pictures, Kapil Sharma wrote: “Saavdhani mein hi suraksha hai (taking precaution is the best form of security) #saynotohandshake.” In the pictures, Kapil can be seen seating by window and folding his hands. He is also wearing a pair of sun glasses.

Coronavirus is now an epidemic with scores of countries reporting cases. China, where the strain of virus emerged, has been worse hit with over 4600 deaths. Outside it, Europe has the highest number of cases with Italy topping the list. In India, the official count of the number of people who have tested positive for the virus is 73.

In the past too, a number of Bollywood stars have taken to social media to speak to their many fans and request them to take necessary caution. Back in January end, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber shared a picture of them wearing masks. Sharing it, Sunny had written: “Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99 !! Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can’t affect you! Be smart and be safe! #india #coronavirus.” This was also the time the first three cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala.

Arjun Rampal, Salman Khan and Sunny Leone have asked fans to be alert and careful.

About a week back in early March, actor Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and doing, what appears to be a namaste, and wrote: “Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago....@beingstrongindia (In our culture, we greet by doing a namste or a salaam. When coronavirus ends, do shake hands and hug each other).”

Around the same time, actor Arjun Rampal too took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself in a mask and lounging on a couch. He wrote: “Don’t leave home without it, wear ur masks, carry hand sanitiser, don’t shake hands, avoid crowded places, be responsible. Don’t catch this damn virus. Be safe and a big namaste love.”

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl in December last year. She is named Anayra. The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show has been successful and received well by fans.

