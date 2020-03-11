Dhaakad shelved because Manikarnika was a flop, says Ahmed Khan, apologises after Rangoli Chandel calls him ‘atrocious filmmaker’

bollywood

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan has said that Kangana Ranaut ‘wasted money’ on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and her sister Rangoli Chandel has responded with scathing comments on the critical and commercial reception of Ahmed’s latest film, Baaghi 3. Ahmed also claimed that Kangana’s upcoming film Dhaakad has been shelved and Rangoli, along with film’s producer Sohail Maklai, have refuted the claims.

Rangoli later tweeted that Ahmed called up Kangana as well as Dhaakad director Razneesh Razy Ghai and producer to apologise, claiming that he never said those things and was misquoted. However, Razneesh has said he will send a legal notice to Ahmed.

“Ha ha Arrey Khan Bhai saab, 155 crore ki film ko flop kehte ho, aapki film Baaghi3 ne 49 ka weekend kiya aur Manikarnika ne 45 ka, jayada peeche nahin hai aapse, Manikarnika ka 102 India karke dekhao phir baat karo, abhi toh aapke seetare gardish mein hain (You are calling a Rs 155 crore film a flop. Your Baaghi has made Rs 49 crore over the weekend and Manikarnika did Rs 45 crore, not far behind yours! You must speak after your film has crossed Rs 102 crore in India - the mark that Manikarnika crossed. Right now, your stars are not favourable). With Uri third week being bigger than its first week and Thakeray clash no extended holiday, Manikarnika did 45cr weekend, Chillar Ahmad Khan after War success and huge franchise Solo release double of Manikarnika budget did 49 weekend. Not only he made a tacky film but so far even after two Holi Hollidays film dragging itself to 65... he is saying Manikarnika made with a budget of 75cr which did 102cr in India and 53ce worldwide is a waste of money,” Rangoli tweeted while sharing a link to an interview of the filmmaker.

Claiming that he wants to make ‘women oriented’ films but can’t because they do not make enough money, Ahmed was quoted by Navbharat Times report as saying, “Kangana Ranaut tried to gain success through a film like Manikarnika, but it was made at a very large scale and all that money was wasted. The makers had huge losses. What happened after that? There were five other films being planned on Rani Jhansi but they were all shelved in view of the poor performance of Manikarnika. Even Kangana had announced a film, Dhaakad and a teaser was also launched for the movie. However, Dhaakad was shelved as Manikarnika was a flop.”

However, Rangoli tweeted that Ahmed had apologised to Kangana. “Kangana just called she told me Ahmad Khan called her and apologised and said he didn’t anything everything was made up..... bolo...so clearly chillars ki phat bhi jati hai easily...himmat nahin hai to stand by what you say aab aison ko kya kahein jo aake rone lage.” She also shared tweets by Dhaakad producer and director, refuting claims that the film was shelved.

As per Rangoli, Manikarnika was made at an estimated budget of Rs 79 crore and made more than Rs 150 crore in domestic markets.

In the previous tweets, Rangoli further attacked Ahmed and his films and wrote, “Ek nakamyaab filmmaker Ahmad Khan jisne aaj tak ek aachchi film nahin banaye,woh not only India mein big hit Manikarnika magar Japan mein broke all records se itni jalan rakhta hai kyun?This is the mediocrity I was talking about this morning kyunki khud ko film nahin banani aati. (An unsuccessful filmmaker who has not made a single good film till date is jealous of a film that was hit in not just India but also broke all box office records in Japan). Ahmad Khan atrocious film maker sunn Dhakaad bhi ban rahi hai Thalaivi bhi ban rahi hai Tejas bhi ban rahi and and all are as big as Manikarnika budget, cos only solo Kangana films have managed to cross 100, first TWMR and now Manikarnika many more to come.”

After assuring that Kangana’s Dhaakad is not shelved, Rangoli expressed doubts if Ahmed would be able to make another film after the box office performance of Baaghi 3. “Lekin tu phir life mein kabhi film bana payega kachra Bagghi banane ke baad .... mujhe nahin lagta . (But I do not think you will be able to make another film after making useless Baaghi).”

Dhaakad producer Sohail also took to Twitter to confirm that the film is not shelved. “Oldest trick in trade, when your ship is sinking, target other! Exactly what #AhmedKhan is doing. Just to gain traction for own trashed film #Baaghi3. Ours #Dhaakad pre production is in full force now & is going on floors June 2020 ! @Rangoli_A @teamkangana,” he wrote.

Dhaakad director Razneesh tweeted, “Statements reported in this article by Ahmed Khan are absolutely false.A legal notice will be issued from our lawyers.The delusional statements and negativity is completely uncalled for.DHAAKAD is currently in pre-production and will go on floors this June.”

Starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Jackie Shroff in important roles, Baaghi 3 is the third film in the action franchise headlined by Tiger. It has collected Rs 76.94 crore in five days.

