Kangana Ranaut put on 20 kilos for Thalaivi, will lose it all in next 2 months for Tejas, Dhaakad

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 09:10 IST

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has completed one leg of shooting for her upcoming and ambitious project — Thalaivi. She has put on 20kg for the next leg. However, within two months, she will also have to lose all that weight to get into her characters for Dhaakad and Tejas.Kangana essays the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalithaa in Thalaivi.

Sharing pictures of Kangana from the film’s sets, her sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted, “Only last schedule to go for #Thalaivi Kangana has gained 20 kgs weight, After 2 months she starts #Tejas & #Dhaakad.... will she be able to shed that weight, let’s see Face with tongue.” While one picture shows Kangana in her Thalaivi get up, other two show her in glamourous poses. Rangoli also shared a picture of Jayalalithaa in a similar blue sari, as Kangana wears in one of the pictures.

The glamourous pictures of the 32-year-old actor show her modelling for a photo shoot holding a glass in her hand as she poses in her lean figure. In the last one, Kangana is seen posing, flaunting her super slim frame.

In a video, posted by the official Instagram page of Kangana’s team, Kangan introduces her trainer Yogesh and says, “Hello everyone! We are resuming our workout after Thalaivi and ye hain mere trainer Yogesh.” She then asks him to take a guess for the number of kilos she has put on. “My guess is 10, I used to be 52,” she says and the trainer takes a guess that she must have put on “not less than 15.”

Next we get to see Kangana weighing herself as the metre clocks 70.3 kg — an addition of almost 18 kg. The two then reveal that she has a deadline of two months for losing all the extra weight. Her trainer reveals he has full faith in Kangana that she can do it.

Earlier, Rangoli had shared a glimpse of Kangana as Thalaivi where the actor channelled the same look as the late chief minister. The national award-winning actor was seen in her Amma avatar, sans prosthetics. She was dressed in a plain white saree with black and red stripes, her hair tied up in a bun, with a round red bindi on her forehead and matching earrings.

Thalaivi has been co-written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.

Kangana will be seen an air force pilot in Tejas and a fighter in Dhaakad respectively.

