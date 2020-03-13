Amitabh Bachchan warns fans against coronavirus, writes and recites a poem in Awadhi. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 09:18 IST

Even as three state governments order schools, colleges and cinema halls to remain closed till March 31 in the wake of the spreading coronavirus, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has asked fans to stay safe, suggesting how to do it as well. And, he did it all in his signature style - Amitabh took to Twitter to share a video where he recited a poem that he wrote in his mother tongue -Awadhi, talking about the new disease.

Amitabh wrote, “Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe ,” as he shared the video. In the video, he is heard saying, “Bahutere ilaaj batawein jan manas sab, kekar sunein, kekar naahi kaun bataye e sab? Keyo kahis kalaunji piso, keyo anwla ras, keyo kahas ghar ma baitho hilo na tas se mas. Eer kahin au beer kaheen ki aisa kuch bhi karona bin sabun se haath dhoi ke kehu ke bhaiya chuo na. Hum kaha chalo hum bhi kar det hain jaisan bolein sab aawaye deo carona farona thengua dekhaub tab. (People are suggesting so many cures and treatments, whom should we listen to? One suggests we should use kalonji while another suggests we should stay at home. Many suggest one should not touch anyone without washing hands with soap and water. I thought I must also do as everyone suggests.).”

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Amitabh also shared the poem on his blog. However, he did not offer a translation and wrote, “Unfortunately those that are Hindi and Awadhi challenged, shall be dis advantaged .. but then the flavour of the moment is lost, if succumbed by translation .... there is more to be said and thought about .. on lines similar to the ones above .. WHO and UNICEF have also asked me to send out video messages, which I did .. but they are more formal .. this in Awadhi was my own doing .. one is never too far away from their Mother tongue .. ! stay safe , stay alert , stay .. my love ..”

T 3469 - Getting set to advocate the preventions necessary about CoVID 19 , ... this is for UNICEF, and the Health Ministry of GOI .. the message should be out soon ..

Be safe .. be careful ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/hNrAPTAXne — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 13, 2020

T 3469 - CoVID 19 .. be safe .. be careful .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8mKqS888L4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 13, 2020

He also shared pictures as he prepared for the UNICEF project. “Getting set to advocate the preventions necessary about CoVID 19 , ... this is for UNICEF, and the Health Ministry of GOI .. the message should be out soon .. Be safe .. be careful,” he wrote as he shared pictures.

