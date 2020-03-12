Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary says he turned down Angrezi Medium, was not invited to screening

bollywood

Filmmaker Saket Chaudhary, who helmed the sleeper hit Hindi Medium starring Irrfan and Saba Qamar in 2017, revealed that he was approached to direct its sequel Angrezi Medium. However, he turned down the offer as he felt that he had ‘nothing new’ to offer the audience. Homi Adajania was then roped in to direct Angrezi Medium.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Chaudhary said that he was ‘never keen’ on directing Angrezi Medium. “I said what I had to in Hindi Medium. I didn’t feel the need for a sequel. I make films when I have to say something about it. I felt I told the audience the story I wanted to. There was nothing new to say about education and family after that,” he said.

Chaudhary shared that he has not watched Angrezi Medium, and was not invited to its screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. “I am not in touch with the team and Maddock Films,” he said.

Hindi Medium revolves around a couple who tries every trick in the book to get their daughter into one of Delhi’s top English medium schools. The film was a comment on Indian society and its quick judgment of people who speak less-than-perfect English.

Angrezi Medium is a standalone sequel, which features Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia also star in the film, which revolves around a single father from Udaipur, Rajasthan and his efforts to get his daughter admission into a university in London.

The Hindustan Times review of Angrezi Medium says that it is a “disappointment” and cannot live up to the expectations set by Hindi Medium. “Sometimes, when you go to catch a film, it is best to leave your expectations at home. Often, all high expectations get you after those two hours is disappointment. That was somewhat my feelings after watching Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, a sequel to Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium. Perhaps, the first film set the bar so high that it is almost impossible to go past it,” the review said.

