Ranveer Singh wonders if ‘10 is the new six’ as Tiger Shroff shows off his abs in new shirtless pic

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:01 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff is easily one of the fittest and most muscular men in Bollywood today. On Tuesday, he shared new pictures displaying his physique and among those who were floored was fellow actor Ranveer Singh.

In the post, a single picture of Tiger has been split into two pictures. He is doing a stunt and the focus is on his abs. Tiger has a pair of red shorts on and a pair of white and red canvas shoes. Admiring his physique, Ranveer wrote: “Ten is the new six,” followed by a laughing face emoji. Many fans of Tiger also commented on the pictures. One user joked: “Last time I checked you had 8 packs which is close to impossible ...how do you have 10 now? Is it humanly even possible ? You could literally give me 4 packs and still be left with a 6 pack... ok I’m done ranting now. * continues eating chips.”

Recently, as Student of the Year 2 completed one year of its release in mid May this year, Tiger along with filmmaker Karan Johar and co-star Ananya Panday celebrated the occasion.

He had posted an Instagram story, thanking Karan and director Punit Malhotra for the “amazing journey”. “One year already!? Thank you @karanjohar and @punitdmalhotra for making me a small part of your amazing journey! Until next time,” he had said.

What many may not know is that Tiger sings well too. Sometime in early May, he posted a video as he crooned Thehar Ja from the film October and the film’s lead actor and his friend Varun Dhawan was full of appreciation for the Baaghi 3 actor.

Varun had taken to Instagram, where he shared a video of Tiger singing the song. “This is one of my favourite songs from October. @tigerjackieshrofftuna dil khush kar diya bhidu #therja,” Varun had captioned the video.

On the work front, meanwhile, Tiger was last seen on screen in Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan. The third instalment of the Baaghi franchise has opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

(With IANS inputs)

