Salman Khan makes quick visit to Mumbai, checks in on parents after 60 days before returning to Panvel farmhouse: report

Actor Salman Khan reportedly made a quick visit to Mumbai on Tuesday, to check in on his parents after 60 days of isolation.

bollywood Updated: May 20, 2020 08:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan has been at his Panvel farmhouse since the lockdown began.
         

Actor Salman Khan reportedly made a visit to his house in Mumbai on Tuesday, after spending 60 days at his Panvel farmhouse during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Salman took the necessary precautions and checked in on his parents, who have been staying at the family’s Galaxy apartments home in Bandra.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Salman remained in Mumbai for a few hours, before returning to Panvel before nightfall. He followed social distancing guidelines and had taken the requisite permissions.

Salman, along with several friends and family -- sister Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma, actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia Vantur, nephew Nirvaan Khan and others -- had arrived at the farmhouse to discuss an upcoming project, when the lockdown was enforced, leaving them stranded.

 

During this time, Salman has appeared in several public safety videos, urging his fans to obey laws. He has also released two music numbers. Both were produced entirely at the farmhouse. The second one, Tere Bina, also featured Jacqueline.

Salman also worked with his team to help over 30000 daily wage workers in the film industry, who have been affected by the lockdown. He also provided rations to 1000 local families around Panvel.

Also read: Salman Khan pays for 25000 workers, family feeds staff: Salim Khan says ‘our money should benefit needy’

In an earlier video, Salman had expressed sadness and concern at not being able to visit his father for several weeks. He had said that if he could stay isolated, then everyone should. His father, Salim Khan had told Mumbai Mirror in an earlier interview, “This is not the time for false bravado. There is a disease, and people are dying since a vaccine is not available yet. What is dearest to you is your life, and that of your family and close ones. If something happens to one person, the whole family is impacted.”

