Salman Khan pays for 25000 workers, family feeds staff: Salim Khan says ‘our money should benefit needy’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:58 IST

A day after it was reported that actor Salman Khan has volunteered to give financial help to 25000 cine workers in dire need of assistance, his father Salim Khan has opened up on how the family is assisting people during coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran screenwriter said in an interview to Mid-Day, “I don’t want to comment on (Salman’s contribution to the 25,000 workers) as I don’t know much about it. But our family has a principle — hamara paisa jahan jaaye, wahan dikhna chahiye aur kisike kaam aana chahiye.” He went on to say that for the last 15 days “we have been arranging meals for our building and Salman’s security guards. We must all look after our staff.”

Arbaaz Khan, who looks after Salman Khan Productions, also confirmed, “We have asked all employees to stay home; their salaries are taken care of as are their other needs.”

FWICE president B N Tiwari had earlier revealed that Salman, via his Being Human Foundation, reached out to their organisation to help the workers.

“Salman’s Being Human Foundation has come forward to help daily wage workers. They called us three days ago. We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help. Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly,” Tiwari told PTI.