Trisha Krishnan dances to perfection to song Savage amid lockdown, watch her video here

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:35 IST

Actor Trisha Krishnan is making the most of the quarantine period -- a new video of hers has surfaced online which shows her dancing to Savage by Megan Thee Stallion. Trisha is clearly having a lot of fun.

In the video, Trisha can be seen looking into the camera of her laptop and then moves few steps back and does the steps to the beats of the song. Looks like she is in the closet of her home. In the TikTok video, Trisha is wearing a purple top with a pair of black shorts. Her hair is done in a single plait.

Trisha is among the busiest South Indian female stars. Her upcoming projects include Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, Ram, Sugar, Raangi and Paramapadhan Vilayattu. She has completed shooting for Garjanai. Trisha featured in two successful films in the last two years -- Rajinikanth starrer Petta (2019) and in 96 (2018).

Trisha, who is a Unicef celebrity advocate, has been advocating ‘stay home’ campaign. She has been sharing many video messages as part of it. In the past too, Trisha has spoken out of matters of public concern. After the abrogation of Article 370 last year, she had spoken about the problems school-going children were facing in that region. Speaking to NDTV in August last year, she had said: ,“Absolutely, because for the last one year with UNICEF we have been working at every child needing an education and going to school. So that’s a primary worry for all of us here. Anything that is (against) violation of child rights is violence against children.”

Trisha was conferred the Unicef celebrity advocate status Chennai in November 2017. The organisation’s release had stated that “she will voice the rights of children including adolescents and young people”.

