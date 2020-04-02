Juhi Chawla shares pics of peacocks visiting Mumbai homes amid lockdown, fans joke ‘they’re out to find where humans are’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 10:09 IST

Actor Juhi Chawla shared fascinating pictures of a few peacocks and peahens taking over a residential area in Mumbai. The picture, clicked at Khareghat Colony in Babulnath, showed the birds roaming the streets and sitting on people’s porches.

Juhi’s followers were intrigued by the pictures and even made some funny jokes. “They are out to find where the humans are,” wrote one while another imagine the birds thinking, ‘where are those two legged monkeys.’ Others also tweeted pictures of wild animals and birds taking over their own streets while the entire human population remains under lockdown to fight the coronavirus.

Khareghat Colony , Babulnath ... 🍀🍀🍀💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/GKkOXAXvOO — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 1, 2020

Not just in India, the phenomenon is being seen worldwide. Wild boars have descended from the hills around Barcelona while sika deer are nosing their way around the deserted metro stations of Nara, Japan. Indian social media has gone wild about footage of a stag scampering through Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

I frankly have no problem at all in seeing deers on the street (in fact I am happy), just wanted to tell these kids that ‘Reindeer’ are NOT found in #India.

Probably more work on environmental awareness required. Noted for myself. 😊😊#haridwar pic.twitter.com/8X1WGziqyV — SAKET (@Saket_Badola) March 27, 2020

Also read: On Kapil Sharma’s birthday, his 5 most hilarious episodes that will leave you in splits once again

Gangs of wild turkeys have been strutting the streets of Oakland, California, while a puma turned up in the centre of the Chilean capital Santiago, which is under curfew. Stuck indoors, with their worlds reduced to a few square metres, confined urbanites, like Juhi, have suddenly become avid birdwatchers.

Planet of the goats? A herd of Kashmiri goats have invaded the empty streets of Llandudno in Wales https://t.co/NyhQdOq6eJ pic.twitter.com/LVrplSLg1V — Reuters (@Reuters) March 31, 2020

Juhi was on a vacation in Austria earlier in March when Europe began putting different regions in lockdown as the infection spread across the continent. She returned to India on March 20 and has been in quarantine with her family since.

Follow @htshowbiz for more