Juhi Chawla reveals how she left UK at last moment before travel restrictions were imposed due to Covid-19

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:48 IST

Juhi Chawla has shared how her Austria vacation with family turned into one big race against time. The actor, husband Jay Mehta and their two kids had to rush back home in Mumbai after Austrian government announced a lockdown in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Juhi told Mid-Day in an interview how she managed it all. She had left for the trip on March 1 when the situation was still in control in India but getting worse by the day in Europe. “When we reached Austria, the country was on the verge of closing down [ahead of its partial lockdown on March 16]. So, we could stay back or leave right away. After our Austria trip, we were scheduled to travel to London. So, we advanced that and promptly headed to London where we have a family home.”

But even in London, the cases began spiking and the Indian government announced partial ban on international flights. “We were again [left with the same options] — return to India right away or stay back in London. We then went to the High Commission of India; the officials there ensured that we could travel back home safely,” she said. She returned to Mumbai on March 20 and has been in quarantine with her family since.

More than 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported so far in the UK while over 1,500 people have lost their lives. In India, so far 50 people have died from 1,663 confirmed infections.

While in quarantine, Juhi has been sharing tips on organic living. In an Instagram post, Juhi shared the trick for healthy hair straight from kitchen. She wrote: “My new experiment ..!! Methi seeds every morning ...!!! I am determined to have thick hair.”

Many found the tip useful and said they would try it too. Others had their tricks and tips that they shared in the comments section.

