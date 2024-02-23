Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops stunning new pics in bikini as she vacations in Malaysia

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared new pictures from her vacation in Langkawi, Malaysia. The actor stunned in a brown bikini in the new pictures as she took to Instagram on Friday evening to give her fans an update of how she is vacationing in the picturesque locations. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her weight, shares glimpse of morning workout. See pics) Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared new pictures on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post

“Highest love (white heart emoticon),” was the caption that Samantha Ruth Prabhu kept in her latest post, as she shared a number of pictures from her vacation at Malaysia. She geotagged the location of her stay at The Datai Langkawi. In the first picture, she was seen in a brown bikini as she enjoyed a dip at a small pool. A second picture saw her meditating in the calm premises of her residence. There were some more pictures of the beautiful greenery and wooden houses from the location.

On Thursday, the Kushi actor had shared details about her weight and metabolic age. In one of the pictures it was revealed that she weighed 50.1 kg and has a metabolic age of 23, at the age of 36. In one of the pictures, she was seen working out outdoors amid lush greenery at the backdrop. “Forever seeking the morning sun. The best kind of mornings,” she wrote in the caption.

More details

In July last year, Samantha had announced a break from her projects for at least one year to focus on her health. She underwent treatment for her autoimmune condition, Myositis, in the US, and travelling around the world. She revealed last week that she will be resuming work.

Samantha was last seen in Kushi, her second Telugu film with actor Vijay Devarakonda. It marked their onscreen reunion after the 2018 film Mahanati. It released on September 1 last year. In the meantime, the actor had also wrapped the filming of the Indian leg of Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel.

