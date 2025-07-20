Raanjhanaa re-release: Eros ‘categorically’ rejects Aanand L Rai's allegations' over AI tweak in film's ending

After Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai expressed his displeasure at the AI-generated ending for his 2013 film, producer Eros Media World reacted to his statement and described it as a "creative reimagining". In a statement to news agency PTI, Eros said the film's re-release is part of the company's broader strategy to refresh and reintroduce classic cinematic works to newer audiences in regional markets. Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush in a poster of Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa.

How Eros reacted to Raanjhanaa director's displeasure over changing film's ending

Eros also said that it "categorically" rejected Aanand's allegations. The company's group CEO, Pradeep Dwivedi, said, "This is a creative reimagining, not a replacement, and is consistent with global industry practices, including anniversary editions, alternate cuts, and modernised remasters. We categorically reject Mr Rai’s allegations, which are not only factually incorrect but also legally unfounded. The re-release is a respectful reinterpretation and not a 'tampering' of the original. It is clearly positioned as an alternate, AI-enhanced version—akin to Classic cuts or re-edits seen globally."

The producer of a cinematographic work, under Indian law, is its legal author and moral rights vest with the producer—not the director, the company added. Eros said they have always been at the forefront of leveraging emerging technologies. The objective of the alternative ending is to enhance viewer engagement and present a fresh perspective—one that complements the original storyline and is clearly labelled as an alternate version.

Eros says it holds exclusive copyright of Raanjhanaa

Asked if the film's team was kept in the loop, the company said Eros holds the sole and exclusive copyright and producer rights of Raanjhanaa, including the legal and moral rights under Indian law. It added that the "reinterpretation has been developed with sensitivity and respect for the original creative team’s contribution".

Eros regrets Aanand distancing himself from film

The company said it has acknowledged Aanand's "concerns and responded to him respectfully, reiterating our legal position and creative intent". "We regret that he has chosen to publicly distance himself from the project, despite the film being a product of collaborative effort where rights are lawfully vested with the producer. Our re-release is an homage to the film’s legacy, not a deviation from it. All rights, decisions, and creative control related to Raanjhanaa remain solely with Eros International Media Limited as the exclusive copyright holder," the company added.

About Raanjhanaa re-release

As per PTI, the film is being re-released in Tamil Nadu with an altered AI-generated "happy" ending, a possible first for the industry. The Hindi film was released as Ambikapathy in the Tamil dubbed version in 2013. Raanjhanaa was directed by Aanand from a script penned by Himanshu Sharma.

Set in Varanasi and Delhi, the story follows Kundan (Dhanush), a Hindu boy who falls in love with Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), a Muslim girl, from childhood. Towards the end of the film, Kundan is shot at a rally and dies later at a hospital. In the AI version of the film in Tamil, the film doesn't end with Kundan's death. "The timeless love story returns to the big screen! #Ambikapathy re-releasing in theatres from August 1st... A new ending powered by AI," Upswing Entertainment said while making the announcement earlier this month. Eros has collaborated with Upswing Entertainment on regional market outreach and promotions for the Tamil language re-release.

What Aanand had said

Aanand told PTI that he is "heartbroken that this is the future we’re heading toward, where intent and authorship are disposable". He added that he will dissociate himself "from such a reckless and dystopian experiment". A part of his statement read, "Raanjhanaa didn’t need a new climax. It had heart, and honesty. It became a cult film because people connected to it with its flaws, and imperfections. To see its ending altered without a word of discussion is a gross violation not just of the film, but of the trust of the fans who’ve carried the film in their hearts for 12 years."

Aanand is currently working on a follow-up to Raanjhanaa with Dhanush. Titled Tere Ishq Mein, the film also stars Kriti Sanon. It will release in theatres worldwide on November 28.