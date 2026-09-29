Did you know probiotics can improve cognition? Physician explains how and shares other brain boosters

Taking to Instagram on September 28, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, helped out by sharing four things that research suggests can keep the brain in better health. They are presented as follows.

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As one grows old, it is natural to become more concerned with maintaining brain health. And the market is flooded with supplements that all claim to help with the issue. However, the variety of choices that are now available is more than likely to leave an individual confused.

1. Magnesium L-threonate Magnesium is being hyped up on social media by influencers as a miracle nutrient for maintaining brain health. While it is one of the most necessary micronutrients that the body needs, Dr Sood pointed out that magnesium L-threonate is the best form for brain health.

In his words, “Unlike other magnesium forms, magnesium L-threonate crosses the blood-brain barrier and has been shown to improve synaptic plasticity, working memory, and cognitive function. Research suggests it may help prevent age-related cognitive decline.”

While suggesting discussing the supplement with one’s personal physician, Dr Sood noted that the typical starting dose is 1500mg per day.

2. Regular sauna Dr Sood noted that regular use of the sauna, which is more than four times a week, has been linked to a 65 percent lower risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia in studies from Finland. “Sauna use triggers ‘heat shock proteins’ which protect brain cells,” he noted.

3. Probiotics Dr Sood explained that the gut microbiome produces neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which directly affect brain health. Probiotics help the healthy gut microbiome thrive, and thereby help the brain.

“Studies show probiotics (such as lactobacillus and bifidobacterium) improve cognition and reduce stress-related brain inflammation. Foods like kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi are great options,” noted the physician.

4. Brain-boosting foods Dr Sood also listed out foods that are beneficial for brain health. They include the following:

Blueberries pack antioxidants

Walnuts have omega-3s

Dark chocolate increases blood flow to the brain (just make sure it has over 70 percent cocoa and not too much added sugar)

Turmeric has curcumin, which reduces inflammation

Coffee has caffeine, which improves mental alertness, but make sure it is consumed in moderation Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.