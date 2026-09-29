Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Prostate health at risk? Urologist Dr Pallagani says men mustn't ignore these 5 signs

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2026: For most men, conversations around urinary discomfort, sexual health, or prostate cancer symptoms remain non-existent, leading many to avoid seeing a doctor when something doesn’t feel right. Yet, prostate health can be managed well, especially in the later years, only with regular medical consultations and timely medical intervention. Dr Likhiteswer Pallagani, Consultant Urologist, Uro-Onco & Robotic Surgeon at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, shares everything a man needs to know about prostate health. The researchers found that, as a group, men prescribed testosterone for longer than a year had no overall increase in risk of prostate cancer and, in fact, had their risk of aggressive disease reduced by 50%. (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Understanding the anatomy Sometimes, men may not know that they suffer from prostate swelling or infection known as Prostatitis, or from an enlarged prostate that can block or lessen the flow of urine. Still, if men avoid regular checkups, these conditions can sometimes prove fatal. For men over the age of 40, or those with a family history of cancer, regular screenings become an important part of preventive healthcare.

What does a prostate check-up look like? A prostate evaluation generally begins with a discussion about a person’s age, medical history, family history, and any urinary or other symptoms they may be experiencing. The doctor then performs a physical examination. Depending on these factors, the doctor may recommend a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test or other relevant assessments. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to prostate screening. The frequency and type of evaluation usually depend on an individual’s risk profile, discussed with a healthcare professional.

Symptoms men should not ignore These symptoms do not necessarily indicate prostate cancer but can be associated with several other urinary conditions. Regular evaluations help identify the underlying cause and ensure appropriate care.

These include: difficulty urinating or a weak urine stream

frequent urination, particularly at night

a sudden or persistent urge to urinate

pain or discomfort while urinating

blood in the urine or semen or painful intercourse Why is early evaluation critical? Some prostate conditions develop gradually without any obvious symptoms. Early evaluation allows doctors to monitor what is happening inside the body through blood tests or scans and choose the fastest, most appropriate course of action before too much damage occurs. With technological interventions such as advanced imaging that enables image-guided treatments, AI-led treatment-planning tools, and real-time guidance, clinicians can now evaluate and manage prostate conditions more quickly and precisely.

Technology is also enabling a broader shift towards personalized prostate care, where treatment is tailored to each patient’s condition and needs. Patients today have more options for personalized treatment, with doctors accurately assessing and treating affected tissue while minimizing impact on surrounding healthy tissue. For eligible patients, MRI-guided, incision-free, and pain-free treatments ensure they are treated with dignity and that quality of life is preserved.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)