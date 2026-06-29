Feeling more stressed than usual? Doctor explains 5 early signs of low magnesium
Stress and palpitations are often brushed off as trivial occurrences. However, it can be a way for the body to signal low magnesium levels, notes Dr Sood.
A healthy diet is crucial to maintaining good health, and that involves focusing on the daily micronutrient intake along with the macros like protein and fibre. One of the most important micronutrients that the body needs is magnesium.
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It has multiple functions within the body, such as improving mood, providing quality sleep, improving performance and glucose regulation, and more. Thus, when the body runs low on magnesium, it starts showing noticeable symptoms.
Taking to Instagram on June 28, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, listed five of them and explained why they take place.
1. Trouble with sleeping
One of the most important uses of magnesium is helping an individual get quality sleep. As such, lack of sleep is a common symptom of its deficiency.
Explaining the condition, Dr Sood shared, “Magnesium helps regulate nervous system excitability, GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid, an inhibitory neurotransmitter) signalling, circadian rhythms, and melatonin pathways. Low magnesium may make the brain more electrically excitable, contributing to difficulty falling asleep, lighter sleep, or feeling less restored after sleep.”
2. Muscle cramps or twitching
Magnesium helps with a number of biochemical reactions within the body. As per Dr Sood, “Magnesium helps regulate nerve firing, calcium movement, and muscle relaxation. When levels are low, nerves may fire more easily, and muscles may become more prone to twitching, cramps, tremors, or spasms.”
3. Feeling more stressed than usual
The lives of the average person are becoming more stressful by the day. While there may be a number of external factors to blame, the lack of magnesium in the body can also be a likely cause for the condition, shared Dr Sood.
“Magnesium is closely tied to the HPA (hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal) axis and stress regulation. Research describes a ‘magnesium and stress vicious cycle,’ where stress can increase magnesium loss while low magnesium may increase vulnerability to stress and nervous system reactivity,” explained the physician.
4. Occasional palpitations
The lack of magnesium can also be the cause of occasional palpitations among individuals. As Dr Sood noted, “Magnesium helps stabilise electrical activity in the heart by regulating calcium, potassium, and sodium balance. Low magnesium has been linked with abnormal heart rhythms and may contribute to sensations such as fluttering, skipped beats, or pounding heartbeats in some people.”
5. Frequent headaches
According to Dr Sood, magnesium has one of its strongest neurological connections in migraine biology. “It influences NMDA receptors, glutamate signalling, serotonin pathways, vascular tone, and cortical spreading depression, all of which are involved in migraine susceptibility,” he shared.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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