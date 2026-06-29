What is the right cardio for weight loss? Fitness coach shares what to do to lose 10kg in 60 days

According to Prashant, in order to lose weight , it is important not just to do cardio, but to do it the right way. “Everyone wants to lose 10 kg fast, but nobody wants to do it the right way,” he stated in the caption.

While strength training is promoted as being fundamentally important to facilitate healthy weight loss, the importance of cardio should not be understated. Taking to Instagram on April 13, fitness coach and content creator Prashant shared how to do it right so that one can lose 10kg in just 60 days.

Weight loss is a comprehensive process that includes, among other things, following the right diet and exercising regularly. The latter is an umbrella term that incorporates both strength training and cardio.

It is the common tendency to mix up the intensity of cardio with its effectiveness. As the fitness coach noted, many individuals jump on a treadmill and then proceed to run as fast as they can. The result is often predictable.

Within 10 minutes, the person is tired and sweating, and even though they believe that they are burning a significant amount of fat this way, in reality, that is not the case. “You are just burning energy, not targeting fat efficiently,” noted Prashant.

To effectively burn fat, the fitness coach suggested two cardio modules, one with the treadmill and the other with the elliptical trainer.

For the treadmill: Instead of running as fast as possible, Prashant suggested walking on the machine briskly but steadily. His preferred training module includes setting the incline of the treadmill at 12, walking for 30 minutes three times a week.

For the elliptical trainer: For effective cardio, Prashant suggested using the elliptical trainer in addition to the treadmill at the gym. His preferred module on the machine includes a level 10 setting for 25 minutes, three days a week.

How to divide the week between treadmill and elliptical Dividing the week between the two machines, the fitness coach suggested using the inclined treadmill on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the elliptical trainer on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Don’t chase sweat. Chase results. Slow down. Stay longer. Burn more fat,” noted Prashant.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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