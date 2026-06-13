Struggling to lose weight? Gastroenterologist shares one of the easiest dietary upgrades, and it's not a supplement

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreas and nutrition health, is highlighting one of the easiest dietary upgrades you can make to achieve your weight loss goals. In an Instagram video shared on June 10, the gastroenterologist highlights, “One of the most underrated weight loss tips isn’t a supplement, detox, cleanse, fat burner, or metabolism booster. It’s fibre .”

Weight loss advice is everywhere these days. From supplements and detoxes to fat burners and so-called metabolism-boosting hacks, social media is flooded with promises of quick results, making it difficult to know what actually works. But experts say that sustainable weight loss is often less about finding the latest trend and more about focusing on simple, evidence-based habits. Sometimes, the most effective changes are also the easiest to implement – and one nutritional tweak, in particular, may have a bigger impact than many people realise.

Fibre for weight loss According to Dr Salhab, research suggests that people who consume fibre-rich diets tend to lose more weight than those who don't, even when their overall calorie intake is similar. He notes, “What’s interesting is that studies on weight loss and nutrition have found that people eating a higher-fibre diet often lose more weight, even when calories are controlled. In one trial, individuals consuming at least 25 grams of fibre daily experienced greater fat loss despite having similar calorie targets.”

The gastroenterologist highlights that if your goal is to lose weight, one of the simplest and most effective strategies is to increase your daily fibre intake. According to him, fibre-rich foods are naturally lower in calories and help you feel fuller for longer, which can reduce overall calorie consumption and support sustainable weight loss.

Dr Salhab emphasises, “If you wanted to lose as much weight as possible, a really easy hack would be to eat 15 grams more fibre per day than you usually do. When you hit your fibre goal every single day, you on average eat like four to five hundred less calories than you would have, had you not had that fibre, because you were going to be hungrier. So, if you want to lose weight, eat your fibre.”

How does fibre help weight loss? The gastroenterologist outlines the following reasons fibre might help you lose weight:

Lower calorie absorption: Unlike many carbohydrates, dietary fibre isn’t completely absorbed. Some of the energy from fibre-rich foods passes through the digestive system and exits in your stool. Fibre may also slightly increase the energy your body uses during digestion.

Microbiome fermentation: Your gut microbiome also ferments certain fibres, creating beneficial compounds that support digestive health, gut health, metabolic health, and even blood sugar control.

Satiety: High-fibre foods help you stay full longer, reduce hunger, support appetite control, and slow digestion. That means you’re often less likely to snack, less likely to overeat, and more likely to create a calorie deficit naturally without constantly tracking every bite. Dr Salhab adds, “This is why people focusing on healthy eating, sustainable weight loss, fat loss, cholesterol reduction, blood sugar management, insulin sensitivity, heart health, and overall wellness are often encouraged to increase fibre intake.”

Fibre-rich foods Dr Salhab recommends incorporating more fibre-rich foods into your daily diet. Some of his favourite high-fibre options include beans, lentils, chickpeas, chia seeds, flax seeds, oats, raspberries, blackberries, pears, apples, avocados, vegetables, edamame, nuts, seeds, and whole grains.

Explaining their benefits, he says, “These foods support microbiome diversity, provide prebiotics for beneficial gut bacteria, improve digestive regularity, help with constipation, and can make healthy weight management much easier.”

The gastroenterologist concludes, “If you’re trying to lose weight, improve gut health, optimise your metabolism, support healthy cholesterol levels, improve fullness after meals, reduce cravings, and build a more nutrient-dense diet, don’t overlook fibre. It may be one of the simplest nutrition upgrades you can make.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.