Common fitness and weight loss myths people still believe: Chennai fitness coach shares where Indians are going wrong

Fitness journeys are rarely linear. Many people begin with enthusiasm, commit to strict workout routines and restrictive diets, and expect quick results. But when progress slows or life gets in the way, motivation often fades and healthy habits are abandoned altogether. According to fitness experts, this cycle is often driven by unrealistic expectations rather than a lack of effort. Lasting health and fitness are built on sustainable habits that can be maintained over time, not extreme routines that are difficult to stick with in the long run. Raj recommends adopting sustainable habits for long term fitness. (Pexel)

Also Read | Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 2 reasons why people struggle to achieve their fitness goals

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath – founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy – debunks some of the most common fitness and weight loss myths that continue to mislead Indians and hinder their progress towards better health.

He highlights, “One of the most interesting things about health and fitness is that most people are not struggling because they are unwilling to put in the effort. In fact, many are trying very hard. They are reading articles, watching videos, following meal plans, signing up for challenges, and constantly looking for ways to improve their health. The problem is rarely a lack of effort. More often, it is a misunderstanding of what actually drives long-term progress.”

Myth 1: Faster progress is better According to Raj, perhaps the biggest myth people continue to believe is that faster progress is always better progress. It sounds logical enough. If a small calorie deficit helps with weight loss, a much larger one should work even better. If exercising three days a week is good, exercising every day should be better. Yet health rarely works this way.

He explains, “Most of us do not live in controlled environments. We have demanding jobs, families, travel, social commitments, poor sleep, stressful weeks and unexpected disruptions. The plans that look impressive on paper often struggle to survive real life. This is why so many people lose weight only to regain it, or start exercise programmes only to stop a few months later. The issue is not motivation. The issue is sustainability.”