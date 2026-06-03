Robert Pattinson slams backlash over his Batman body, reveals gruelling workout routine

Back in 2022, at the time of The Batman release, Robert Pattinson found himself at the centre of online debate, with some fans questioning whether he had the physique to play the Dark Knight. Now, the actor has responded to the criticism, revealing that he underwent rigorous training for the role. Robert Pattinson is set to return to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in director Matt Reeves’ long-awaited sequel.

Robert Pattinson hits back In an interview with GQ magazine, Pattinson spoke about the criticism that he received for his physique. He said he worked out twice a day for The Batman, sometimes early in the morning, but he still faced criticism from some fans.

The actor revealed that he even set up a home gym to build more muscle ahead of filming The Batman: Part II. Pattinson said he intensified his fitness regimen after some viewers felt his physique in 2022’s The Batman did not match their expectations of the superhero build.

“(Everyone was like), ‘You didn’t work out at all.’ I worked out every f**king day. Even after that, I still look like I didn’t work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o’clock in the morning,” Pattinson said.

The actor blamed the perception on interviews in which he said exercise was uncool, which caused some to think he wasn't taking the role seriously. “I’m like, It’s just because I said it in an interview (once that exercise was uncool). I was trying to sound cool,” Pattinson added.

Pattinson made these comments six years ago, ahead of the release of The Batman, in an interview with GQ. During that interview, he claimed to be ignoring the trainer hired for him by the studio. “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean— he wasn’t exactly ripped,” he said.

Pattinson is set to return to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in director Matt Reeves’ long-awaited sequel, which will also star the likes of Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson.