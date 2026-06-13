Fitness coach suggests 7 exercises and the tools you need for a 10-minute workout to boost strength and flexibility

When we become lazy and stop taking out even 10 minutes a day to work out, it can hurt our movement and strength. Often, we need to train our brains to do simple stretches for 10 minutes daily. Usually, our bodies get used to moving and want to keep going. A 10-minute workout every day is a great way to build strength, improve mobility, and boost flexibility. If you stay consistent, you can develop muscle coordination, reduce joint stiffness, and build a reliable habit without spending much time. Starting slow and increasing the intensity gradually is key to preventing the knee trouble it could cause if you restart your workout routine with a jolt and full intensity. (Pexels) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less What are the 7 exercises to build muscle? Fitness coach Chirag Barjatya shares 7 exercises along with the equipment needed to build muscle strength, mobility, and flexibility. “Do this every morning, and you will likely become a person who enjoys working out”, Barjatya tells Health Shots. Here’s what his workout routine looks like in just 10 minutes: 1. Outside to inside high knee steps Benefits: This routine improves core strength, boosts lower-body endurance, and enhances muscle coordination. It also helps improve cardiovascular strength.

This routine improves core strength, boosts lower-body endurance, and enhances muscle coordination. It also helps improve cardiovascular strength. How to perform: Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your core tight and your chest up. Lift your right knee out to the side, away from your body. Then, bring your knee inward across the front of your body, as if you're stepping over an imaginary hurdle. Lower your right foot back to the ground. Now, do the same motion with your left leg to finish one cycle. Complete 20 repetitions total, with 10 circling out and in per leg.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your core tight and your chest up. Lift your right knee out to the side, away from your body. Then, bring your knee inward across the front of your body, as if you're stepping over an imaginary hurdle. Lower your right foot back to the ground. Now, do the same motion with your left leg to finish one cycle. Complete 20 repetitions total, with 10 circling out and in per leg. Equipment Agility cones: Put small cones or markers on the ground. Step outside the cone, lift your inside knee over, and then step inside. Resistance bands: Put a light or medium resistance band around your ankles. This will make your hip abductors and glutes work harder. Agility ladder: To make your "in-and-out" footwork more intense, try using a speed ladder. Athletic shoes: Choose a stable, supportive sneaker that absorbs impact and provides a good grip on the floor.

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2. Crabby side steps Benefits: Crab walk is an important routine for building coordination, strength, and flexibility. It helps in strengthening the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core muscles. How to perform: 1. Step into a looped resistance band and place it around your ankles or just above your knees. 2. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your toes pointed slightly outward. 3. Keep your chest up, your shoulders back, and your core engaged. 4. Bend your knees and push your hips back into a comfortable quarter-squat or demi-squat position. 5. Step out with your lead leg to stretch the band. 6. Bring your trailing leg back to the centre to return to your hip-width stance. 7. Take 10 to 12 steps in one direction, then switch legs and return to your starting point.

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Equipment needed Mini-loop resistance band: Start with a "light" or "medium" band. This will help you complete 20 repetitions with good form without letting your knees collapse inward. 3. Forward lunge twists Benefits: The forward lunge twist builds lower-body strength and flexibility. It focuses on strengthening the core and legs while also improving balance and mobility.

The forward lunge twist builds lower-body strength and flexibility. It focuses on strengthening the core and legs while also improving balance and mobility. How to perform: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. You can place your hands on your hips or hold a light dumbbell. Step forward with your right leg, lowering your hips until both knees are at 90 degrees. Keep your chest up and your front knee over your ankle. At the bottom, twist your upper body to the right. Squeeze your glutes and engage your core to stay balanced. Return to the start position and repeat on the left side.

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Equipments needed Dumbbell: Hold a single dumbbell upright against your chest.

Hold a single dumbbell upright against your chest. Medicine ball: Hold the ball with both hands at chest level, or extend your arms straight out during the twist to challenge your shoulders more.

Hold the ball with both hands at chest level, or extend your arms straight out during the twist to challenge your shoulders more. Weight plate: Hold a weight plate with both hands close to your chest. 4. Backwards reaching lunges Benefits: Backwards lunges are easier on the knees than forward lunges. This exercise routine improves lower-body strength and mobility.

Backwards lunges are easier on the knees than forward lunges. This exercise routine improves lower-body strength and mobility. How to perform: Stand with feet hip-width apart and engage your core. Step back with your right foot, planting the ball on the ground, and reach your right arm overhead. Bend both knees to 90 degrees, keeping your back knee just above the floor. Shift your weight to your front (left) foot, then lower your right arm and return to the starting position. Repeat with your left foot stepping back and your left arm reaching up.

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Equipments needed Dumbbells or kettlebells: To build lower-body strength and promote muscle growth, hold a weight in each hand by your sides, or hold one kettlebell in a "front rack" position close to your chest for better core engagement. Perform 20 alternating lunges.

To build lower-body strength and promote muscle growth, hold a weight in each hand by your sides, or hold one kettlebell in a "front rack" position close to your chest for better core engagement. Perform 20 alternating lunges. Suspension trainers: Knee rehabilitation and balance support. Lightly hold the handles with both hands as you lunge backwards. This tool helps you control how much weight you put into the lunge. It reduces pressure on your knees while keeping a good stretch.

Knee rehabilitation and balance support. Lightly hold the handles with both hands as you lunge backwards. This tool helps you control how much weight you put into the lunge. It reduces pressure on your knees while keeping a good stretch. Sliders or gliders: To improve core stability and work on your gluteus medius, start by placing the ball of your back foot on a sliding disc. Then slide your back leg back while keeping tension on your front leg. Use your front glute to pull yourself back up. 5. Inchworms Benefits: An important warm-up routine, inchworms help in improving flexibility in the hamstrings and core muscles. It also targets the upper body and boosts overall strength.

An important warm-up routine, inchworms help in improving flexibility in the hamstrings and core muscles. It also targets the upper body and boosts overall strength. How to perform: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Bend at your hips, lowering your upper body until your hands touch the floor. Keep your legs as straight as possible, bending your knees if needed. Walk your hands forward into a high-plank position, with your shoulders over your wrists. Tighten your core and take small steps, walking your feet toward your hands. Stand up to complete one repetition, and repeat for 10 repetitions.

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Recommended gear Yoga mat: This provides cushioning for your hands and feet on hard surfaces.

This provides cushioning for your hands and feet on hard surfaces. Sneakers: Provide support for your feet when walking.

Provide support for your feet when walking. Small towel: You can place these under your feet on hard floors to slide them forward more easily instead of stepping. 6. Cheerleader kicks Benefits: Cheerleaders kick targets to strengthen their legs, hips, and core. This practice helps improve flexibility, balance, and strength.

Cheerleaders kick targets to strengthen their legs, hips, and core. This practice helps improve flexibility, balance, and strength. How to perform: Stand with your feet together and arms in a High V position (arms up at a 45° angle, palms forward). Shift your weight to one foot and swing the other leg straight up toward your target corner, keeping your knee straight and toes pointed. Bring your leg back down without bending your torso, keeping your hips facing forward. Return to the starting position with feet together and arms by your side. Equipments needed Stretching stunt straps: A strong nylon strap with several loops is essential for isolating leg muscles. It lets you safely pull your leg into a high-heel stretch or scorpion pose without stressing your joints.

A strong nylon strap with several loops is essential for isolating leg muscles. It lets you safely pull your leg into a high-heel stretch or scorpion pose without stressing your joints. Cheer kinetic bands: Wearing resistance bands around your thighs helps build power in your hip flexors and core. Using them before you do 20 kicks activates the muscles you need.

Wearing resistance bands around your thighs helps build power in your hip flexors and core. Using them before you do 20 kicks activates the muscles you need. Agility hurdles: Low-profile hurdles are effective for practising side and front kicks. They make you lift your leg over a stationary object, helping build the muscle memory needed for 20 clean, high-repetition sets.

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7. Shoulder openers Benefits: This warm-up routine helps you move better by increasing your range of motion, reducing tension and pain, and improving mobility.

This warm-up routine helps you move better by increasing your range of motion, reducing tension and pain, and improving mobility. How to perform: To stretch your shoulders, stand up straight with your arms extended in front of you or slightly to the sides. Make smooth, controlled circles or hold a light strap or towel. Rotate your arms backwards to open your chest. Do 20 slow and careful repetitions. Avoid arching your back or shrugging your shoulders.