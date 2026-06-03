Walking lowers your risk of dying? Heart surgeon shares 3 incredible benefits of consistent walking

Beyond physical benefits, the surgeon highlights how walking offers mental clarity and a cost-free way to enjoy time outdoors. He also notes that even moderate walking can be effective, though increasing the frequency of walks yields even greater outcomes.

The heart surgeon shared his perspective on the profound health advantages of maintaining a regular walking routine in the video. He emphasises that walking serves as a powerful form of medicine that reduces the risk of death and improves cardiovascular health by managing blood pressure and glucose levels.

To further uphold the belief that walking truly is an incredible workout, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, shared an Instagram reel on June 2 highlighting its benefits. He stressed, “Walking is super simple, but it's really powerful.”

Walking has gradually gained popularity over the past few years. Research, as per the Heart Organisation , shows that walking at a brisk pace for at least 150 minutes a week can help you think, feel, and sleep better. It also reduces your risk of serious diseases like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several types of cancer. Improve your blood pressure, blood sugar and blood cholesterol levels.

1. Get a decrease in overall mortality According to him, walking is dose-dependent, which means more is better, but even moderate walking really moves the needle. “It lowers your risk of dying from any cause. The benefit is dose-dependent, meaning walking more generally helps, but even modest amounts move the needle,” Dr Jeremy stressed.

2. Decreased cardiovascular risk The heart surgeon stated that walking also decreases cardiovascular risk, controls your blood pressure, helps control your blood glucose, and helps control your weight. “It protects your heart and your metabolic health. Blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, all of it,” he noted.

3. Improves brain activity According to the heart surgeon, walking works on your brain. Lower risk of cognitive decline, better mood, and less stress.

Lastly, he stated that studies don't pick up this particular benefit of walking, which is the most important: It helps you get time outside, either with a companion or alone, where you can clear your head. “Some of the best thoughts come on a walk and it's accessible and free for most people. So, if it's appropriate for you, start today. Lean into it. Walking is medicine,” he added in the end.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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