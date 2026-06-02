Struggling with insulin resistance? Dietician shares 10 daily habits that can improve insulin sensitivity

Insulin resistance occurs when the body's cells become less responsive to insulin, forcing the pancreas to produce more of the hormone to keep blood sugar levels under control. Over time, this can disrupt metabolism, contribute to hormonal imbalances, and increase the risk of conditions such as PMOS, fatty liver disease, prediabetes, and type 2 diabetes. The good news is that if you are noticing early warning signs, small and consistent lifestyle changes can go a long way in improving insulin sensitivity, preventing further complications, and supporting long-term metabolic health. Read more to find out the major red flag signs of insulin resistance. (Unsplash)

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Urvi Gohil, a clinical dietician specialising in PMOS, fertility, hormones and diabetes, is highlighting 10 everyday habits that can improve insulin resistance naturally. In an Instagram video shared on June 1, the dietician explains, “The best time to work on insulin resistance is before it starts showing up as stubborn weight gain, cravings, fatigue, irregular periods, or blood sugar issues. Small daily habits can make a huge difference when done consistently.”