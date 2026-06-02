Nurse shares 10 foods that can improve insulin resistance by lowering inflammation and adding more fibre

Insulin resistance develops when the body's cells become less responsive to insulin, the hormone responsible for moving glucose from the bloodstream into cells for energy. As a result, the pancreas is forced to produce more insulin to keep blood sugar levels under control, creating a cycle of elevated insulin and worsening metabolic health. Often driven by years of poor dietary habits, inadequate sleep, chronic stress, and physical inactivity, insulin resistance can quietly increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and other health complications. Adding more fibres can improve insulin resistance. (Unsplash)

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Allison Christel, a nurse practitioner who specialises in plant-based nutrition for mothers, is highlighting how targeted dietary changes can help address lifestyle and metabolic concerns such as insulin resistance. In an Instagram video shared on June 2, she explains, “I was diagnosed with insulin resistance at 25. I was working out four to five days a week, eating what I thought was healthy, and still the heaviest and most exhausted I had ever been in my life. Bloated every night. Crashing every afternoon. Puffy every morning. And a lab result that said my insulin was elevated with zero guidance on what to actually do about it.”

Foods to improve insulin resistance The solution for Allison's insulin resistance was on her plate. The right foods can act as medicine for the body, helping nourish the gut, close the fibre gap, and improve metabolic health. Since poor gut health, inflammation and inadequate fibre intake are closely linked to conditions such as insulin resistance, making targeted dietary changes can have a significant impact.

Allison shares 10 foods that helped her naturally improve insulin resistance through nutrition by increasing fibre intake and reducing inflammation. These simple dietary changes have helped her keep insulin resistance at bay for six years – without relying on supplements.