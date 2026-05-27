AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 5 daily habits that can lower the risk of colon cancer: More fibre, less alcohol

Colon cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults, and one of the biggest concerns is how quietly it can develop. The disease can build over years – sometimes for close to a decade – without causing noticeable symptoms. By the time warning signs such as changes in bowel habits, bleeding, or abdominal discomfort appear, it may already have progressed to a more advanced stage. That is why prevention and early screening are so important. While not every risk factor is in your control, simple everyday habits can go a long way in lowering your risk and supporting long-term colon health. Symptoms for colon cancer often show up in advanced stages. (Pexel)

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Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, is sharing five simple habits that may significantly help lower the risk of colon cancer. In an Instagram video shared on May 26, the gastroenterologist highlights, “I’ve looked inside thousands of colons. The patients who do these things consistently are the ones I worry about least.”