‘Brain bleeding’, organ rupture: Chilling autopsy findings of Noida married woman point to torture

The postmortem report of a 24-year-old woman, whose family alleged she was murdered over dowry demands in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, has led to chilling findings over the circumstances around the death that reportedly took place on Sunday night. File representative image: According to the postmortem findings, bleeding was found from the victim's left nostril and mouth. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

The woman died on Sunday night after allegedly falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial home in Jalpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

'Brain bleeding': Shocking findings in autopsy The post-mortem of the woman has reportedly revealed a “brain bleed”, rupture of internal organs, and multiple contusions on her body. Viscera samples have also been preserved for forensic analysis.

According to the postmortem findings, bleeding was found from the victim's left nostril and mouth, PTI news agency reported. The report stated that a hematoma was present in the middle and left side of the brain.

The report further noted that the liver, spleen, and right kidney were ruptured along with contusions on the arm and thigh.

The viscera has been preserved to determine the presence of any toxic substance, according to the report.

Earlier on Tuesday, police at the Ecotech-3 police station had stated that the exact cause of death was still unclear and that doctors had not yet given a final opinion.

Allegations by woman's family The woman's family, however, alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands and maintained that it was neither a suicide nor an accident.

Police have arrested her husband and father-in-law, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused named in the FIR registered under provisions related to dowry death.

Deputy commissioner of police Shailendra Kumar Singh had earlier said that the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the woman's father.

According to the complaint, the woman had called her father on Sunday afternoon while crying and allegedly told him that her in-laws were assaulting her over dowry demands.

The family alleged that the in-laws were demanding a Toyota Fortuner SUV and an additional ₹45-50 lakh in cash.

Her father claimed that he and some relatives visited her matrimonial home around 7 pm on Sunday in an effort to resolve the dispute.

He alleged that around 12.30 am, the family received a call from the in-laws informing them that she had suffered a fall and asking them to reach Sharda Hospital.

"When I reached the hospital, I found my daughter lying dead," the father had said earlier, alleging that her body bore multiple injury marks and what appeared to be wounds caused by a screwdriver.

"My daughter has been killed for dowry," PTI news agency quoted him as aying. He also claimed there were inconsistencies in the versions given by the in-laws regarding the incident.

"I asked them where she had fallen, and the in-laws replied from the stairs. Later, they said from the roof," he alleged.

On Monday, the woman's family had alleged that while her in-laws claimed she died after falling from the terrace, the nature of injuries on her body did not appear consistent with a fall.

The family claimed that instead of injuries typically associated with a fall from height, there were marks on her body suggesting assault.

Her father on Monday alleged that his daughter's body bore marks that appeared to have been caused by a screwdriver.

The woman's aunt had reportedly alleged that she was pushed from the building and later either stabbed or shot when she survived the fall.

The family further alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical harassment within a few months of her marriage in December 2024.

Police said videography of the postmortem examination was conducted and additional sections would be invoked depending on the outcome of the investigation and forensic reports.