AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 6 early signs of colon cancer: Anaemia, abdominal pain, and more

One of the most common types of cancer in men, colon cancer is the abnormal growth of cells in the colon, the first and longest part of the large intestine. According to the Mayo Clinic website, the disease usually begins with the formation of a small clump of cells called polyps in the region. It might not initially be malignant, but it can turn cancerous over time. Early diagnosis goes a long way in treating colon cancer. (Pexel)

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While colon cancer is more common in older adults, men of any age can be diagnosed with it. Thus, screening at regular intervals is a necessary precaution, especially for people in the advanced age group. And to help people get checked and diagnosed in time, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on May 18 and shared a list of six early signs of colon cancer that should not be ignored.

“Colon cancer in young adults is on the rise, affecting people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s,” cautioned the gastroenterologist. “Recognising these symptoms can lead to early detection and better outcomes.”