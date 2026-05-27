Reverse insulin resistance in 90 days: Dietician shares diet and exercise plan to reset your metabolism in 3 phases

Insulin resistance often develops quietly, but over time it can disrupt the body’s metabolism and increase the risk of conditions such as PMOS, weight gain, and type 2 diabetes. The good news is that it can often be improved with simple, sustainable lifestyle changes. Everyday habits like eating balanced meals on time, moving your body regularly, and getting enough sleep can help your body respond better to insulin and gradually restore metabolic health. Poor sleep can lead to insulin resistance. (Unsplash)

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Aamina Tariq, a nutritionist and dietician specialising in PMOS, diabetes, and weight management, is breaking down the fundamentals of reversing insulin resistance. In an Instagram video shared on March 5, she outlines a structured 90-day diet and exercise plan designed to improve insulin sensitivity in three progressive phases, which emphasises how consistent lifestyle changes can help gradually reverse insulin resistance over time.