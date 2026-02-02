Physician warns if you have ‘HbA1c of 5.7 you are not borderline diabetic but already sick’; here's how to reverse it

In an Instagram post shared on January 30, the physician warned that if you have an HbA1c of 5.7, “you’re not borderline, rather you’re already sick.” The physician highlighted that though your doctor calls it ‘borderline’, your body calls it stress. For the uninitiated, prediabetes means your HbA1c is between 5.7 and 6.4 percent.

Getting a routine blood culture can often be the first step towards getting fit and healthy. However, what is often considered borderline can also be a diabetes health alarm, according to Dr Gagandeep Singh (MBBS), a general physician and diabetologist who is a disease reversal expert for diabetes, hypertension, PCOS, and obesity.

An HbA1c test , which is a part of almost all regular tests, is highly beneficial for managing diabetes because it provides a reliable, long-term average of blood sugar levels over the past 2-3 months.

“An HbA1c of 5.7 doesn’t appear overnight. It’s the result of years of insulin resistance, metabolic overload, and silent damage. Pre-diabetes isn’t a waiting room. It’s an early-stage disease,” he further noted. However, the good news, he stressed, is that at this stage, reversal is still possible – but only if you stop treating it casually.

‘Prediabetes is diabetes in slow motion’ According to the physician, if you are prediabetic, then you are probably on the road to getting diagnosed with diabetes. He warned, “An HbA1c of 5.7 means your body has been struggling for years. The damage has already begun.” He even highlighted what happens inside our bodies before we get a borderline diagnosis in our test results:

First, insulin rises to compensate for resistance.

Then, blood sugar starts creeping up.

By the time HbA1c hits 5.7, your pancreas has been overworking for a decade. Moreover, he warned that borderline is a dangerous word. “It makes you think you're safe. You're not. Pre-diabetes means your blood vessels, nerves, and organs are already being damaged - just not enough to label it ‘diabetes’ yet.” However, patients are often told to return after 6 months for retesting.

According to the physician, what it actually means is that your metabolism is already broken, and you need to act now. “The progression is predictable. Without intervention, 70% of pre-diabetics become diabetic within 1-2 years. But with aggressive lifestyle change, most can return to normal - if they act early,” he explained.

How to reverse diabetes? According to the physician, patients need to take the following steps:

Treat it like diabetes - because metabolically, it is.

Cut carbs dramatically, don't just "reduce" them.

Check fasting insulin, not just glucose.

Aim for HbA1c below 5.4; that's truly normal. He further warned, “Pre-diabetes is the last exit before the highway. Take it. Once you're diabetic, reversal becomes much harder.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.