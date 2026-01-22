US physician shares 5 early signs of insulin resistance that show up long before lab results turn abnormal

Insulin resistance doesn’t appear overnight, nor does it begin with a diabetes diagnosis. It is often fuelled quietly by everyday habits - from how we eat and move to how we sleep and manage stress - and can build for years before blood tests raise red flags. Long before glucose levels or HbA1c numbers turn abnormal, the body often sends subtle warning signs that something is off metabolically. Recognising these early signals can open the door to timely lifestyle changes and help prevent insulin resistance from progressing to type 2 diabetes. Check out the five warning signs of insulin resistance, according to Dr Sood. (Pixabay)

Also Read | Nutritionist conducts a simple experiment to show how eating fibres before carbs can reduce the risk of diabetes

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has outlined five early signs of insulin resistance that can appear long before lab results show abnormalities. In an Instagram video shared on January 21, the physician highlights, “Insulin resistance often shows up in everyday symptoms long before fasting glucose or A1c become abnormal. (It) is a hormonal and metabolic state, not just a lab finding. These subtle signs can appear years before diabetes, offering an early chance to intervene.”