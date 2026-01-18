French biochemist shares a carbohydrate hack to prevent glucose spikes and cravings: ‘Always put clothes on your carbs…’

Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist , NYT bestselling author, and health activist popularly known as the Glucose Goddess on social media, has revealed a nutrition hack to improve blood sugar balance and prevent glucose spikes from carbohydrates - without eliminating them completely. In an Instagram video shared on January 11, the biochemist explains why dressing up your carbs in “clothes” - adding the right accompaniments - can help blunt glucose spikes and provide more stable energy throughout the day.

Enjoying carbohydrates - whether it’s fruit, bread, or the occasional sweet treat - shouldn’t have to come with the familiar energy crash that follows a glucose spike. Many people notice that eating carbs on an empty stomach leaves them feeling tired, foggy, and craving more sugar soon after. The good news is that you don’t need to give up carbs to avoid this rollercoaster - a simple eating hack can help soften the spike, keep energy levels steady, and reduce those post-carb cravings.

What are “clothes” on carbs? According to Jessie, carbohydrates, when eaten on an empty stomach, cause sharp glucose spikes in the bloodstream because the glucose from starches and carbs are absorbed fast. However, when you combine carbohydrates with proteins, fibres or healthy fats - the “clothes” - the glucose absorption is relatively slower, resulting in balanced blood sugar and energy levels.

She explains, “This is why you should always put clothes on your carbs. When eaten on an empty stomach, the glucose from starches and sugars - here from a banana - is absorbed fast, leading to big glucose spikes and then cravings, fatigue, and inflammation. But when you add clothes, and by that I mean protein, fibre, or healthy fats, it slows down how fast the glucose hits your bloodstream. Hence, a steadier curve and steadier energy for your body.”

How to “clothe” your carbs? Jessie shares her favourite food combinations that pair carbohydrates with healthy fats or protein to slow glucose absorption and support balanced blood sugar levels.