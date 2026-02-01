Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist explains why ‘4 in 5 Indians are vitamin D deficient’ despite good diet and sunlight

Vitamin D deficiency is a widespread but often overlooked health concern in India. Explaining its impact, Dr Shubham says, “4 out of every 5 Indians are vitamin D deficient. Vitamin D is a hormone-like nutrient that helps coordinate multiple systems in the body, and when there is a deficiency, several body systems are affected at the same time.”

Vitamin D deficiency is alarmingly common in India, even among people who believe they eat well and get enough sunlight. Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with more than 10 years of experience, shares in his January 31 Instagram post the real reasons behind this widespread deficiency and why it often goes unnoticed. (Also read: Bengaluru fitness coach shares simple ‘high-protein diet hack’ to lose weight sustainably: ‘Moong sprouts contain 25 g…’ )

“The first impact is seen on the bones and muscles. Vitamin D helps the gut absorb calcium, and its deficiency can lead to bone pain, frequent muscle cramps and, over time, osteoporosis, even in young adults,” says Dr Shubham.

How low vitamin D affect immunity He adds that vitamin D also plays a key role in immunity and infection control by activating immune cells, which is why people with low levels are more prone to colds, flu, respiratory infections and fatigue. Another often ignored effect of vitamin D deficiency is on energy, mood and metabolism, as adequate levels help improve insulin sensitivity, support mood-related hormones and reduce chronic tiredness.

Dr Vatsya advises against self-medication and stresses that vitamin D supplements should only be taken after consulting a doctor, getting levels checked and following the prescribed dosage.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.