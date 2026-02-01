Bengaluru fitness coach shares simple ‘high-protein diet hack’ to lose weight sustainably: ‘Moong sprouts contain 25 g…’

“Although both dal and moong sprouts offer 25 grams of protein, they come with higher calories, mainly from carbohydrates . In fact, for the same calories, you can get almost three times the amount of protein from chicken breast and low-fat paneer,” says Ralston.

Ralston explains in his post, “350 calories of dal and 350 calories of moong sprouts contain around 25 grams of protein each. Similarly, 130 calories of chicken breast and 130 calories of low-fat paneer contain around 25 grams of protein each.”

From constant hunger pangs to mid-day energy crashes, many weight loss struggles start in the kitchen. Protein is known to keep you fuller for longer and curb unnecessary snacking , yet most people don’t get enough of it in their daily diet. Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza, based in Bengaluru, shares in his January 27 Instagram post a simple high-protein diet hack for effective weight loss. (Also read: 38 year old doctor lost 56 kg after years of stress eating; opens up about his weight loss journey and lifestyle changes )

Which protein sources are better for weight loss He adds that chicken breast and low-fat paneer are considered higher-quality protein sources as they contain all essential amino acids in the right proportions, unlike dal and sprouts.

“As a source of protein, prioritise more of these foods and less of these foods. It’s better-quality protein, and it’s much easier to meet your protein requirements while keeping your calories low,” D’Souza explains.

While dals and sprouts remain nutritious foods, relying on them as primary protein sources during weight loss may make it harder to maintain a calorie deficit. Choosing more calorie-efficient, high-quality protein options can help support sustainable and effective weight loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.