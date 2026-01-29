38 year old doctor lost 56 kg after years of stress eating; opens up about his weight loss journey and lifestyle changes

By age 27, Gendreau had developed Type 2 diabetes , sleep apnea, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and fatty liver disease. “The irony wasn’t lost on me,” he admitted. “I was counselling patients on obesity while struggling with it myself. I felt ashamed, overwhelmed, and stuck.”

Medical school and residency only worsened the cycle. Long shifts and exhaustion led to constant grazing rather than structured meals. “Most of that phase of my life felt like survival mode,” he said. “I wasn’t thriving, just getting through each day.”

“My weight gain didn’t happen overnight,” Gendreau shared with Men’s Health . “It crept up during years of emotional stress.” He recalled how his father’s terminal melanoma diagnosis during college marked the beginning of unhealthy eating habits. By the time his father passed away, he had already gained 50 pounds (22 kg), relying heavily on oversized, carb-laden meals and processed snacks for comfort.

Despite advising patients on obesity risks, stress eating became his coping habit, and his weight peaked at 306 pounds (138 kg). He shares his transformation journey and the lifestyle changes that finally helped him lose weight and reclaim his health. (Also read: 26 year old woman loses 15 kg in 2 months with extreme ‘devil weight-loss plan’ for wedding, ends up with prediabetes )

Knowing what’s healthy doesn’t always mean life makes it easy to follow it. Stress, long work hours and emotional burnout can quietly take over. Kevin Gendreau, MD, a 38-year-old physician from Fall River, Massachusetts, experienced this firsthand.

What finally pushed him to take control of his health The turning point came when his sister Rachel was diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer at just 32. “I realised I needed to show up for her children, physically and emotionally,” he said. “Tomorrow wasn’t guaranteed anymore.” Her passing forced him to confront his own health choices and redefine his priorities.

Using his medical training, Gendreau created a sustainable plan focused on nutrition and movement. He switched to a low-carb, whole-foods diet, prioritising protein, healthy fats, fibre-rich vegetables, and berries. “I stopped counting calories and started listening to my body,” he explained. “I ate until I felt full, not stuffed.”

Which lifestyle changes helped him lose 56 kgs He also adopted time-restricted eating, consuming two to three meals within a six-hour window. “It helped stabilise my blood sugar and reduce insulin resistance,” he noted. Physical activity became equally important. He committed to walking 10,000–15,000 steps daily, squeezing movement into everyday routines. “It wasn’t extreme, but it was consistent, and that made all the difference.”

Over 18 months, Gendreau lost 125 pounds (56 kgs), going from 306 to 181 pounds. His diabetes, sleep apnea, fatty liver disease, high blood pressure, and cholesterol levels all went into remission. “The biggest transformation wasn’t physical,” he said. “It was mental. I finally felt aligned again.”

Reflecting on the journey, he shared a key lesson: “You can’t hate yourself into change. Real transformation comes from believing you deserve to feel better.” He emphasised that lifestyle changes remain one of the most powerful tools for improving metabolic health.

Today, Gendreau is board-certified in obesity medicine and has helped over 3,000 patients on similar journeys. “Weight loss isn’t about willpower,” he said. “It’s about biology, environment, compassion, and healing.” His advice to others is simple but powerful: “Start small, stay consistent, and find your why. When your motivation runs deeper than the scale, real progress follows.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.