26 year old woman loses 15 kg in 2 months with extreme ‘devil weight-loss plan’ for wedding, ends up with prediabetes

Initially pleased with her dramatic weight loss, Xiaoyu soon began experiencing troubling symptoms. She felt constantly fatigued, extremely thirsty and hungry, and suffered episodes of dizziness and heart palpitations. Concerned, she sought medical attention at the Endocrinology Department of Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

According to the South China Morning Post , Xiaoyu described her routine as a “devil weight-loss plan.” She cut out staple foods, surviving mostly on small portions of vegetables and chicken breast. On top of that, she engaged in high-intensity workouts, sometimes running more than 10km a day. Within two months, the extreme regimen helped her reach 50kg just in time for the wedding.

Everyone wants to look their best for a big event, but going to extremes can come at a serious cost. That’s what happened to a 26-year-old woman from Hangzhou, China, who went all out to slim down for her best friend’s wedding. Weighing around 65kg, Xiaoyu pushed herself to lose nearly 15kg in just two months. Her goal was to achieve a slimmer figure for her bridesmaid duties, but the rapid transformation took a serious toll on her health. (Also read: Navi Mumbai gynaecologist reveals what women need to do to achieve hormonal balance: ‘Lack of rest can increase…’ )

How did doctors address the health risks Tests conducted under Associate Chief Physician Cheng Boning revealed that her fasting blood glucose and two-hour glucose tolerance levels were above normal, meeting the criteria for prediabetes.

Cheng highlighted the risks of her extreme approach: “She had almost completely eliminated carbohydrates from her diet while engaging in high-intensity exercise. This disrupted insulin secretion, caused significant muscle and water loss, and severely damaged her metabolism,” he told the Post.

He advised Xiaoyu to return to a balanced diet and switch to moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, with limited anaerobic workouts. After three months on the revised plan, Xiaoyu’s weight stabilised at a healthier 52.5kg, and her overall health improved significantly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.