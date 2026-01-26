Navi Mumbai gynaecologist reveals what women need to do to achieve hormonal balance: ‘Lack of rest can increase…’

She adds, “Rest signals safety to your nervous system , allowing cortisol to fall and reproductive hormones to normalise.”

“Rest is not laziness, it’s a biological requirement for hormonal balance,” says Dr Mallika. “Proper rest, including quality sleep and downtime, is one of the most powerful tools women have to regulate their hormones.” Here’s why prioritising rest can make a major difference:

Dr Mallika Surve, a gynaecologist and obstetrician in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, shares in her January 14 Instagram post practical tips and lifestyle changes women can adopt to achieve and maintain hormonal balance. (Also read: Ahmedabad nutritionist lists best millets for heart, weight loss, digestion and diabetes; shares tips to eat them right )

Many women struggle with sudden mood swings, unexplained fatigue, weight changes, or irregular cycles, all signs that hormones might be out of balance. While these issues are common, they can impact everyday life more than we realise.

2. Hormones reset while you sleep “Deep sleep is when your body works to repair and restore hormonal balance,” Dr Surve notes. During this time:

Melatonin is released, regulating cycles and fertility

Hormone receptors are repaired

Growth hormone is produced, aiding cell repair and metabolism “Poor sleep leads to misfiring hormonal signals, making it harder for your body to function optimally,” she warns.

3. Rest supports progesterone production “Progesterone is a calming, stabilising hormone,” says Dr Surve. “When you’re overworked or constantly ‘on,’ progesterone gets diverted to make cortisol. This worsens PMS, anxiety, breast tenderness, and spotting.”

4. Improves insulin sensitivity “Lack of rest can increase insulin resistance, which aggravates PCOS symptoms, disrupts ovulation, and raises androgen levels,” explains Dr Surve. “Even short periods of proper rest can improve blood sugar balance.”

5. Balances hunger and metabolism hormones “Sleep regulates leptin, the fullness hormone, and ghrelin, the hunger hormone,” Dr Surve points out. “When you’re exhausted, cravings, especially for sugar, rise, creating further hormonal chaos.”

6. Nervous system healing “Your hormones respond to the state of your nervous system,” says Dr Surve. “Rest activates the parasympathetic or ‘rest and digest’ mode, improving thyroid function, gut absorption, and estrogen detoxification.”

“Prioritising rest is not optional, it’s essential for hormonal health,” Dr Surve concludes. “Even small changes in your sleep and downtime routine can have a big impact on overall wellness.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.