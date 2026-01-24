Cervical cancer warning signs: Gynaecologist explains why women should not ignore these 3 silent symptoms

Modern life revolves around tight calendars, multiple commitments at once and relentless multitasking. In this ecosystem,women tend to be the default ‘chief everything officer’ at home and on the job, and preventive health gradually takes a back seat to lower-priority issues. Cervical cancer is one cancer in which the delay can be expensive, since the early disease can be silent, and even if symptoms do develop, they are often justified as common ‘women’s issues’. What are the silent symptoms of cervical cancer? (Shutterstock)

The scale is worldwide: cervical cancer was responsible for approximately 660,000 new cases and around 350,000 deaths in 2022, with about 94% of deaths. This mostly occurs in low- and middle-income countries and is attributable to inequalities in vaccination, screening, and timely treatment. In India, the load is high, with an estimated 127,526 new cases and 79,906 deaths, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21.

What are the silent signs of cervical cancer? “Cervical cancer can often go unnoticed until it progresses. So, being aware of the signs is crucial”, Dr Shachi Singh, Gynaecologist at Prakash Hospital, tells Health Shots. Here are some key indicators to look out for:

Unusual bleeding: This can include spotting between periods, bleeding after sexual intercourse, or heavier than usual menstrual cycles. These changes might be easy to dismiss, but they are important signals that something may be wrong. Persistent discharge: Women may experience a discharge that is unusually watery, foul-smelling, or persistent. It's essential to monitor any out-of-ordinary changes in discharge. Pelvic pain: Experiencing pain in the pelvis or discomfort during sex can be common, but these symptoms should never be ignored, as they can indicate underlying issues. What is the main risk factor for cervical cancer? Consider cervical health an effortless, high-impact risk-control measure, not a discretionary activity.

Develop a symptom escalation rule: If unexpected bleeding, discharge, or pelvic pain persists for more than 2 weeks, recurs, worsens, or becomes more advanced, treat it as a non-negotiable clinical check, not a “watch and wait” item.

Put screening on autopilot: "Block a recurring annual 'women’s health review' on your calendar and use it to check the timing of what screening is appropriate for your age and risk profile", says the Gynaecologist. The World Health Organization (WHO) guidance recommends HPV DNA testing as the primary screening method, typically at multi-year intervals in the general population, depending on the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) programme.

Minimise friction: Group sessions around existing touchpoints, such as a child’s school break, a birthday month, a health check, or an annual check, so they're structured into an operating rhythm that everyone is comfortable with and can recognise.

Don’t avoid preventive measures: HPV vaccination and screening are the two biggest pillars that make cervical cancer largely preventable and highly curable, given the early detection, according to the WHO. The core message is that being busy is not the same as having blind spots. "There can be a difference in early detection and outcomes by a small, structured set of habits, symptom awareness, early escalation, and scheduling of screenings", says Dr Singh.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)