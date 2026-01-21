Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Radiation oncologist shares 5 ways to reduce cervical cancer risk in your 20s

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: Cervical cancer is a health concern for women around the world, especially in developing countries. In India, one in five cervical cancer cases occurs, which is the second most common cancer among women in India and the second most common cancer for women aged 15 to 44, according to the Annals of the National Academy of Medical Sciences and a report from the National Institutes of Health. Cervical cancer makes up 6-29% of all cancers in Indian women as per GLOBOCAN 2020. Is cervical cancer 100% curable? What are the 5 cervical cancer screening methods? (Shutterstock)

Cervical cancer can be prevented, diagnosed early, and treated effectively. Unlike many other cancers, it can often be cured if caught early. "As a cancer specialist, I often meet women diagnosed with cervical cancer in their 30s or 40s who tell me the same thing: 'I didn’t realise I needed to think about this so early.' The truth is, your 20s are one of the most critical decades to actively reduce your risk of cervical cancer. The choices you make now can significantly impact your long-term health," Dr Durva Kurkure, Radiation & Gynaecological Oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, tells Health Shots.

How to prevent cervical cancer in your 20s? Let’s look at practical steps women in their 20s can take to reduce their risk of cervical cancer.

1. Prioritise HPV vaccination Getting vaccinated against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in your 20s is important because certain types of this virus can cause cervical cancer. "Although it is best to get vaccinated before becoming sexually active, it’s still a good idea even if you already are; the vaccine can still protect you against HPV strains you may already have", says the doctor. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether the vaccine is right for you, and don’t let myths stop you from taking this.

2. Don’t skip your screening tests Regular screenings, especially the Pap smear and HPV tests, are critical. Many young women avoid these tests because they feel uncomfortable or embarrassed, which can lead to serious problems. Cervical cancer often develops without symptoms. Dr Kurkure suggests that "women have their first Pap smear at age 21 and continue regular screening as recommended by their doctor. Finding cervical cancer early can improve treatment success and allow for a cure."

3. Embrace a healthy lifestyle Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains helps your immune system fight off HPV and other infections. "Staying at a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and managing stress are also important for your overall health and can lower your risk of many cancers. If you smoke, think about quitting," says the expert. Smoking makes it harder for your immune system to combat HPV infections, which can lead to cervical cancer.

4. Sexual health awareness When it comes to sexual health, not knowing about it can be harmful. It's important to practice safe sex. This means using protection like condoms and having fewer sexual partners. "Talk openly with your partner(s) about sexual health to build trust and responsibility. If you notice any unusual symptoms, such as bleeding after sex or severe pain, see your healthcare provider," says the radiation oncologist. While these symptoms may not mean cancer, they should be checked out.

5. Knowledge and awareness Learn and help others learn about cervical health. Share information about the importance of HPV vaccination and regular screenings. Encourage friends and family to talk openly about women’s health.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)